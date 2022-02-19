BILLINGS — The Billings Blizzard hockey team, which hopes to begin play in the Magic City in October, recently hired Stu Bertrand as its general manager.
Keith Russ, co-owner of the team, told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com of the hiring on Saturday at the Billings Outlaws indoor football team’s local tryout. Russ is also co-owner of the Outlaws, along with Tel Koan of Buffalo, South Dakota.
Bertrand said he is a 2009 graduate of Billings Skyview. Bertrand has served as an umpire in the Pioneer League and played Legion baseball for the Billings Royals. He is the program director at the Sports Plex and said he was a color commentator for a short stint for radio broadcasts for the old Billings Bulls junior hockey team.
“I’m really excited,” said Bertrand. “There is interest and support, and also the people who are involved and want hockey back.”
The Blizzard are a member of the upstart Western Professional Hockey League. According to the league’s website, the Las Vegas Millionaires will be a member of the league this coming season, although in a press conference on Nov. 19, one of the league’s founders said the Vegas team would probably join the league for the 2023-24 campaign.
Plans call for the league to have eight teams for the 2022-23 season, its first year. Russ said the names and home cities of the other teams will be released soon.
Still to be determined is where the Blizzard will play their home games. The team, owned and operated by Pick Six Entertainment, hopes to play at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Metra isn’t equipped to make or maintain ice, but in an earlier interview with 406mtsports.com Russ said Pick Six Entertainment, which he and Koan co-own, is considering purchasing portable ice making equipment, including a compressor. Russ told 406mtsports.com in that interview that companies such as Disney on Ice use portable equipment at facilities unable to make their own ice.
Russ has also said the Blizzard would purchase boards and glass to be used for hockey games.
Russ said he would need 24 available home dates from the Metra.
When reached Saturday, MetraPark marketing and sales director Ray Massie said Metra officials were looking into available dates during the hockey season.
“(Russ) was asking for dates and we were looking for dates available that can accommodate the number of dates he needs for his hockey team,” Massie said.
Massie said if there were 24 available dates that would work, then “we could start talking about a deal, how are we going to put it together and can we make it happen.”
Russ said he has a pair of finalists for the head coaching position of the hockey team, Eddie LaPera and Jason Smith.
LaPera played for the Billings Bulls junior team, when the now-defunct club was a member of the NorPac League, and has coached at the youth and high school level in Billings. Smith previously was an assistant coach for the Billings Bulls under Chris Hartly, first being hired in 2011.
