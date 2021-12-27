BILLINGS — If all goes according to team plans, hockey fans in the Magic City will be cheering on the Billings Blizzard come October.
The new name for the upstart Western Professional Hockey League team expected to begin play next year in Billings was announced Monday.
“I actually like the name and the logo and mascot will be kind of cool,” said Keith Russ, co-owner of Pick Six Entertainment.
Russ said “we have the logo being made right now,” and it wasn’t available yet for fans to see. He did say the team colors will be similar to the new Billings Outlaws indoor football team that will begin play in March.
“It will be a similar blue and silver with a Vegas gold,” Russ said of the Blizzard’s color scheme. The Outlaws are a new team in the Champions Indoor Football league. A previous incarnation of the team also played indoor football in Billings and the Outlaws colors “will be the same as they have always been.”
Russ, who recently moved to Billings, said Pick Six is always busy exploring options to entertain sports fans. He said he and partner Tel Koan, of Buffalo, South Dakota, are exploring the possibilities of an indoor soccer team in Texas and have also promoted mixed martial arts shows there.
“We like those colors for Billings,” Russ said of the team colors for the Outlaws and Blizzard. “Eventually, we’ll explore putting a professional basketball team here and they’ll be similar colors.”
When asked about exploring basketball in Billings, Russ said that wouldn’t occur until possibly 2023.
“That’s a long ways off and in the planning stages,” he said.
Pick Six asked fans to name the new hockey club by voting on the team’s website. The four choices for a name were the Billings Bullheads, the Montana Magma, the Montana Magic and the Billings Roughnecks. The Blizzard wasn't originally an option, but triumphed as a write-in.
“We thought that was a great name and thought it should have been on our original choices,” said Russ.
Where the Blizzard will play their home games hasn’t yet been decided.
Ideally, Russ would like to play at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. However, the arena is not equipped to make, or maintain, ice.
Russ said Pick Six is considering purchasing portable ice making equipment, including a compressor. Russ explained companies such as Disney on Ice use portable ice-making equipment at facilities unable to make their own.
“We could rent one, but it’s cheaper to buy one,” he said.
“At Pick Six, we are looking at purchasing a compressor and everything we need to put ice down at the Metra,” Russ said, adding the group hasn’t met with Yellowstone County commissioners yet but has had discussions with Metra officials.
Russ gave a timeline of Feb. 1 as a deadline for deciding whether to purchase the equipment. Russ thought Metra management and the commissioners would be open to the idea as he said the financial burden for portable ice would be on the Blizzard. Russ said the Western Professional Hockey League schedule would be approximately 44 games, with half of those at home.
“The portable ice is a solution,” he said. “You just put it over the floor that is there. If you need to take it down for a major event, you just melt the ice.”
Another option for the Blizzard would be to play at Centennial Ice Arena. However, Russ said there was no new news to report there.
“We haven’t heard anything from them since we sent them a proposal,” Russ said. “We’d rather play at the Metra. There is more seating and it’s a bigger venue.”
Overall, Russ said he likes the Blizzard’s chances of skating at the Metra.
“I feel pretty good about the Metra, the ice was the holdup,” he said. “The old system, they don’t know if it works and it would take a couple million to dig up the floor. We don’t see any issue with Metra with portable ice. … We’d be setting it up and tearing it down and it would have no financial bearing on the county.”
So, what if negotiations with the Metra and Centennial were both to stall?
“I’m pretty sure, if nothing else I’ll buy some land and build our own arena,” Russ said. “The Blizzard will play this year in Billings.”
