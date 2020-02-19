BILLINGS — Josh Link rolled a 300 game as part of an 808 series Wednesday night at Fireside Lanes.
Link, who carries a 240 average, rolled games of 246, 300 and 262 for the 808 series.
It's his fifth 300 game this year and his fourth 800 series.
