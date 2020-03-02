BILLINGS — The Billings Bulls high school hockey team ended the regular season with two wins over the Bozeman Icedogs at Centennial Ice Arena.
On Saturday, Billings claimed a 2-1 victory on Senior Night. On Sunday, the Bulls skated past the Icedogs 4-2.
Billings' Eli Nickisch scored the Bulls first goal on Saturday and the second goal was scored by Patrick Crooks with an assist by Ian Forsyth. Bozeman scored late in the third period on a power-play goal by Bodie Shepardson.
On Sunday, Zach Beam scored Billings' first goal with Carl McCollum assisting. Forsyth added an unassisted goal. Duke Cherpeski scored on an assist from Denim Young and Cherpeski would later score a short-handed goal.
Bob Hartley scored two goals off assists from Brandon Mickelson for Bozeman.
The Bulls are now 18-2 in Montana Amateur Hockey Association Treasure State League games and enter the state tourney in Bozeman Friday through Sunday in first place. Billings will open the state tournament against No. 8 Butte at 9 a.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.