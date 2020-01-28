BILLINGS — Patrick Crooks scored Billings' first goal on a power play and the Bulls skated to a 13-3 victory over the Butte Copper City Kings on Sunday in high school hockey at Centennial Ice Arena.
The Bulls are now 16-2-0 in MAHA Montana Treasure State League games.
Ian Forsyth, Jonathan Hertz, Daylon Rinebarger and Jensen Weatherford all added goals for the Bulls in the first period as they built a 5-1 lead. Forsyth had two assists and Crooks added one in the period. Trenton Harrison had an even-strength goal, off an assist from Mathew Flanick, for Butte in the frame.
In the second, Erik Reimche started the scoring for Billings and would later add a power-play goal with assists credited to Raymond McCollum and Rinebarger. Rinebarger and Weatherford tacked on goals for Billings. Harrison scored for Butte with Hunter Mapes and Timothy Hollingsworth recording assists.
Noah Williamson scored for the Copper City Kings in the third. Weatherford, McCollum, Trevin Trudell and Rinebarger added goals for Billings. For Billings, Elijah Nickish, Denim Young, McCollum, Forsyth and Weatherford had assists in the frame.
