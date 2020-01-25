BILLINGS — The Billings Bulls high school hockey team won three games over two days at Centennial Ice Arena.
On Friday, the Bulls blanked Glasgow 6-0 as Jensen Weatherford registered a hat trick. Ian Forsyth, Elijah Nickish and Patrick Crooks all added a goal. Jon Hertz and Crooks both had two assists and Denim Young and Daylon Rinebarger had an assist.
On Saturday, the Bulls defeated the Ice Dawgs 10-1. Crooks scored five goals and Forsyth added three. Weatherford and Dace Gardner each had a goal. Young, Crooks and Hertz also had two assists. Nickish and Trevin Trudell and each had an assist. Goalie Reigan Picicci had two assists.
Glasgow's Ike Braaten scored and was assisted by Colter Barnett.
In the Bull's second game game on Saturday, they downed the Butte Copper City Kings 12-0.
Crooks tallied five goals, Weatherford had three and Cael McCollum two. Forsyth and Nickish each tacked on an a goal. Duke Cherpeski and Hertz were each credited with two assists. Young and McCollum both had an assists. Picci had two assists, along with the shutout.
The Bulls are now 14-2-0 and are in first place in the MAHA Montana Treasure State League. The Bulls host Butte at 8 a.m. Sunday at Centennial.
Billings Bulls vs. Glasgow Ice Dawgs
Glasgow's Colter Barnett shoots against Billings Bulls goalie Reigan Picicci in the second period at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Billings Bulls vs. Glasgow Ice Dawgs
Billings Bulls players Jonathan Hertz (90), Patrick Crooks (9) and Zachary Beam (25) celebrate after one of Crooks' goals in the second period against the Glasgow Ice Dawgs at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday. The Bulls won 10-1 and improved to 14-2-0 on the season. Billings is in first place in the Montana Treasure State League. On Friday, the Bulls skated past Glasgow, 6-0. In the late game Saturday, the Bulls downed Butte, 12-0. Billings will play Butte Sunday morning at Centennial at 8 a.m.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Billings Bulls vs. Glasgow Ice Dawgs
Billings Bulls' Jonathan Hertz (90) passes past a Glasgow defender in the first period against the Glasgow Ice Dawgs at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Bulls vs. Glasgow Ice Dawgs
Glasgow goalie Brayden Hansen deflects a shot on goal in the first period against the Billings Bulls at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Billings Bulls vs. Glasgow Ice Dawgs
Billings Bulls' Elijah Nickisch (36) plays around Glasgow defenderRandall Lasar (41) in the second period at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Bulls vs. Glasgow Ice Dawgs
Billings Bulls' Patrick Crooks (9), Ian Forsyth (17) and Jensen Weatherford (26) celebrate a goal by Forsyth in the second period against the Glasgow Ice Dawgs at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday. The Bulls won 10-1 and improved to 14-2-0 on the season. Billings is in first place in the Montana Treasure State League. On Friday, the Bulls skated past Glasgow, 6-0. In the late game Saturday, the Bulls downed Butte, 12-0. Billings will play Butte Sunday morning at Centennial at 8 a.m.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Billings Bulls vs. Glasgow Ice Dawgs
The Billings Bulls' Hayden Wagner passes past Glasgow defender Isaac Braaten in the first period at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Billings Bulls vs. Glasgow Ice Dawgs
Billings Bulls coach Brad Federenko talks to the team between the first and second period against the Glasgow Ice Dawgs at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Billings Bulls vs. Glasgow Ice Dawgs
Glasgow's Isaac Braaten (18) shoots against Billings Bulls goalie Reigan Picicci (35) in the second period at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Bulls vs. Glasgow Ice Dawgs
Billings Bulls' Patrick Crooks (9), celebrates a goal with teammate Elijah Nickisch (36) in the second period against the Glasgow Ice Dawgs at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Bulls vs. Glasgow Ice Dawgs
Billings Bulls' Patrick Crooks (9) plays past a Glasgow defender in the first period at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Bulls vs. Glasgow Ice Dawgs
Billings Bulls' Jensen Weatherford (26) gets a goal against Glasgow goalie Brayden Hansen (35) in the first period at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Bulls vs. Glasgow Ice Dawgs
Billings Bulls' Patrick Crooks (9) gets past a Glasgow defender for a shot against Glasgow goalie Brayden Hansen (35) in the first period at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Bulls vs. Glasgow Ice Dawgs
The Billings Bulls' Daylon Rinebarger passes past two Glasgow defenders in the first period against the Glasgow Ice Dawgs at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.