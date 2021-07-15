BILLINGS — Zach Stewart doubled home two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday to lift the Billings Cardinals over the visiting Laurel Dodgers 12-11 in Class A American Legion baseball at Pirtz Field.
Stewart batted 4 for 5 and drove in three runs overall for the Cardinals.
In what was the first game of a doubleheader, the Billings team rallied from an early 8-1 deficit by racking up 18 hits.
Nolan Berkram and Hunter Doyle had three hits apiece for the Cardinals, who scored a total of nine runs in the final four innings.
Doyle, who had a triple and double, also drove in three runs.
Nathan Swandal and Berkram also doubled.
Nick Schneider, who threw seven innings in relief, earned the pitching win.
Laurel received doubles from Richie Cortese, Braeden Foos and Maverick Hoppman. Teammate Jaxon Wittmayer tripled.
Evan Caton drove in four runs for the Dodgers. Ian Bauer had three RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.