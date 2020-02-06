MILES CITY — Brock Blatter supplied 11 points Thursday night as Billings Central won at Miles City 44-39 in Southeast A boys basketball.

The Rams (8-6) bolted ahead 12-7 in the first quarter. The Cowboys (9-5) ruled over the middle quarter to lead 36-35 going into the fourth quarter.

Central outscored Miles City 9-3 in the closing eight minutes.

The Cowboys were led by the 12 points of Haden Warren.

Tags

Load comments