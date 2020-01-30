HELENA — Billings Central soccer stars Morgan Ferestad and Zoie Althoff are joining the women's program at Carroll College.
Fighting Saints' coach Dave Thorvilson announced his initial signing of five players for the coming year on Thursday.
Ferestad and Althoff helped Central win two State A championships and place second twice.
Ferestad, a four-time all-state selection, had 28 goals and five assists for the Rams during her senior season. Althoff, a three-time all-state pick, came away with 26 goals and 16 assists during her senior campaign.
For her career, Ferestad scored a state-record 118 goals as a four-year starter for Central. Althoff contributed 78 goals and a state-record 49 assists during her playing time with the Rams.
The Saints also announced the signings of Emily Funseth of Great Falls, Emily Sondag of Richland, Washington, and Natalie Brown of Pasadena, California.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.