MILES CITY — Cindy Gray and Mya Hansen combined for 23 kills Thursday night as visiting Billings Central opened its volleyball season with a 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 win at Miles City.
Gray finished with 12 kills and Hansen 11. Gray was also credited with two blocks.
The Rams also benefited from the 40 assists, five aces and 17 digs of Maria Stewart.
Central's Grace Zeier came up with 22 digs, while Mollie McGrail chipped in with four blocks.
Miles City received 12 kills from Bailey Nowicki. Teammate Ryleigh Simonsen finished with 24 assists, seven aces and a block.
