MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — The Billings Christian School boys basketball team finished third Saturday at the National Christian School Athletic Association championships at Mount Vernon Nazarene College.
The Warriors, who wound up with a 25-1 record, beat Veritas Christian of New Jersey 58-52 in the third-place game in Division 4C.
BCS coach Craig Carse said his team played its best game of the season in beating a Veritas squad that featured a couple of 6-foot-8 players and one 6-9.
The Warriors, who were the defending Division 4C champions, were seeded No. 1 in the division this year and Veritas was No. 2.
Elijah Gregory led Billings Christian with 18 points. Teammate Drew Ouradnik finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals, six assists and six blocks.
Families of Faith Christian of Illinois, which beat Billings Christian in double overtime during Friday's semifinals, lost to Frederick Christian Academy of Maryland in overtime in Saturday's championship game.
