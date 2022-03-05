MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Billings Christian's boys basketball team captured the Division 5B championship Saturday at the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
The Warriors beat Hearts for Jesus Christ (Ohio) in the title game 85-71.
It capped a 3-0 run for Billings Christian at the three-day event.
The Warriors defeated Columbia County Christian of Pennsylvania 64-53 in Thursday's opening round.
On Friday, in the semifinals, Billings Christian downed Bloomfield Christian of Michigan 66-40.
It is the second national championship banner for the Warriors. Billings Christian ruled over the Division 4C ranks in 2019.
The Warriors entered the national competition this year with a 22-1 record.
