MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Undefeated Billings Christian began defense of its National Christian School Athletic Association boys basketball championship Thursday night with a 91-49 triumph over Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy of Virginia at Mount Vernon Nazarene College.
The Warriors (24-0) were led by the double-double of 6-foot-2 senior forward Drew Ouradnik, who finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds.
Billings Christian also received 18 points from freshman Brayden Osse and 10 rebounds from juniors Elijah Gregory and Filipp Smirnov.
Freshman Ata Gultekin handed out six assists.
The Warriors, defending Division 4C champions and ranked 13th nationally overall this season, were up by 11 points at halftime. Billings Christian, with its trapping defense, began to pull away in the third quarter.
"They played extremely hard against a very athletic team," coach Craig Carse said of his Warriors, who won the Montana Christian Athletic Association championship in late February.
"I think this will help us with our confidence," Ouradnik added. "We played very well as a team. We passed the ball well and we were communicating very well."
Billings Christian will play 27th-ranked Families of Faith Christian (24-8) from the Chicago area in the semifinals on Friday at 10 a.m. (Mountain time). Families of Faith Christian won its opener 56-41 against Coventry Christian of Pennsylvania.
