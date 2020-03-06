MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Billings Christian will play for third place Saturday after losing a double-overtime game in the semifinals Friday at the National Christian School Athletic Association boys basketball tournament at Mount Vernon Nazarene College.
The 13th-ranked Warriors (24-1) lost to 27th-ranked Families of Faith Christian (25-8) from the Chicago area 73-67 in the semis.
Reigning national champion Billings Christian had a chance to win the game in regulation play and during the first overtime, but missed free throws, coach Craig Carse said.
The Warriors ended up shooting 6 for 22 at the foul line overall.
Five Billings Christian players scored points in double figures: Drew Ouradnik 19, Brayden Osse 16, Elijah Gregory 12, Ata Gultekin 12 and Filipp Smirnov 10.
"We were very flat after a hard-fought game Thursday night," Carse said. "Never could get over the hump."
Billings Christian will play No. 25-ranked Veritas Christian of New Jersey (23-6) in the consolation game at 8:30 a.m. (Mountain time) on Saturday.
