EUGENE, Ore. — Billings Senior product Christina Aragon raced for Stanford in the second heat of the women's 1,500 meters Thursday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field.

Her fourth place finish in four minutes, 14.52 seconds was good enough to advance her to the finals scheduled for Saturday.

Starting from the far edge, Aragon ran down the homestretch and toward the front of the pack as they raced into the first turn. With two Stanford teammates in the race with her, the pack continuously shifted around as the slower of the two heats and a trip on the last lap almost took multiple runners down.

Aragon held on down the homestretch for her fourth-place finish as the top five automatically qualified for the final. Her teammate, Ella Donaghu, won the heat in 4:13.89, but Colorado's Sage Hurta (who ran in the first heat) holds the top qualifying time in 4:08.88.

Also competing on Saturday will be Montana State's Lucy Corbett in the women's high jump.

Bozeman's Duncan Hamilton and Glasgow's Benji Phillips competed on Wednesday with Hamilton advancing to Friday's steeplechase final.

Tags

Load comments