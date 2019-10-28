GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Peter Thompson of Billings has been honored as the National Congress of State Games Youth Male Athlete of the Year.
Thompson, a 17-year-old multi-sport athlete, has competed in the 5K road race, triathlon and swimming at the Big Sky State Games. He recently qualified for the 2020 Olympic Olympic Trials after competing at the Long Course Junior National Championships in Palo Alto, California.
In August, Thompson swam the 1,500-meter freestyle in 15 minutes, 35.51 seconds at the Speedo Junior National Championships to qualify for the Olympic Trials.
Thompson has competed for eight years in the BSSG and has earned 14 medals in the past five years. This year, he was the overall winner in the open water swim mile.
According to a National Congress of State Games press release, Thompson holds seven state swimming records in the 15-16 age group for multiple events.
