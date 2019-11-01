MCKINNEY, Texas — Billings professional golfer Brandon McIver finished in a five-way tie for 52nd place Friday and failed to qualify for the finals of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school.
The 26-year-old McIver, a former two-time Montana State Amateur champion, shot a 72-hole total of even-par 288 (73-77-68-70) during a second-stage tournament on the TPC Craig Ranch course.
Seventy-six golfers competed for 20 spots (and ties) to the finals.
The medalist was Taylor Montgomery of Las Vegas. Montgomery shot a four-round total of 18-under, including a 6-under 66 in the final round.
Four more second-stage events will take place over the next two weeks.
The final stage will be held Dec. 12-15 at Orange County National just outside Orlando, Florida. Up for grabs will be berths on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour.
