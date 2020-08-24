BILLINGS — Austin Teyler started his day Sunday morning at the Billings Motorcycle Club on a tractor, and ended his day riding his famed Suzuki Bandit 1200 to the King of the Hill Championship at the annual Big Sky Challenge Hill Climb.
Teyler, who was serving as a co-promoter of the event, helped with some prep work by driving the tractor before the second day of competition started Sunday.
When the competition had concluded on Sunday he was once again an overall champion, riding to the King of the Hill title in the championship run-off. For Teyler, it was his first Rockwell Pro Hill Climb Series overall title since he accomplished the feat by winning the championship run-off three straight times at the Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb aboard the Bandit from 2013-15.
"It felt good to get one finally done again," Teyler told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Monday morning. "The competition is so stacked, one little mistake can cost you ... It feels so good I finally got it done yesterday."
While Teyler had not claimed an overall Rockwell Series event title in five years, he did win the Big Nasty NAHA hillclimb In Idaho two years in a row between Rockwell wins.
Teyler, 24, also captured the 450cc classification at this year's Great American in July.
"You win some and you lose some, you have to take it for the better," the Billings rider said.
This year, the IRC Motoclimb Super Series sanctioned two classes at the event. There were 100 riders, some of whom competed in three or four classes, who participated in the Big Sky Challenge. There were 80 riders in the Motoclimb events.
The classification winners at the two-day hill climb in the South Hills were: 40-plus, Craig Spencer, Morgan, Utah; 600cc, Kirk Mueller, La Valle, Wis.; 450cc, Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; 0-700cc exhibition, Cody Cerovski, Laurel; 701cc open exhibition, Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; MSS Open Main, Mead; MSS side-by-side, Anstett.
Top five riders in the 450cc, 700cc and 701cc-open qualified for the championship run-off.
Teyler said the competition was top-notch over the weekend.
"It was good to finally actually pull one through. The competition is no joke," he said. "The competition is the best in the world — it feels good to get it done."
The BMC is scheduled to host one more hill climb this season, the Night Time Nightmare on Sept. 26.
"Oh yeah, I'll be there," Teyler said. "I'm always stoked when there are hill climbs coming up. I always look forward to the next event and prepare as much as I can."
Big Sky Challenge Hill Climb Results
Saturday and Sunday at the Billings Motorcycle Club
King of the Hill: Austin Teyler, Billings.
40+: Craig Spencer, Morgan Utah; Todd Stuart, Morgan, Utah; Dustin Quast, Billings; Jason Cowan, Selma, Oregon; Kirk Mueller, La Valle, Wis.
600cc: Kirk Mueller, La Valle, Wis.; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Moe Wylie, O'Brien, Ore.; Chad Hoffman, Billings; Carson Holden, Columbus; Kevin Williams, Billings.
450cc: Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Austin Teyler, Billings; Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Bodee O'Neil, Hager City, Wis.; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Kirk Muller, La Valle, Wis.; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Nathon Gerondale, Billings.
0-700cc exhibition: Cody Cerovski, Laurel; Austin Teyler, Billings; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Jason Cowan, Selma, Ore.; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Josh Broadbent, Ballantine; Tysen Jorgensen, Laurel; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.
701cc open exhibition: Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Austin Teyler, Billings; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Craig Spencer, Morgan, Utah; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Josh Mueller, Kewaskum, Wis.; Jordan Schmidt, Billings.
MSS Open Main: Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Jordan Schmidt, Billings; Mason Miller, Red Lodge; Nathan Gerondale, Billings, Kirk Mueller, La Valle, Wis.
MSS side-by-side champion: Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.
