BILLINGS — Youth bowler Hope Bunk of Billings has signed a letter of intent to join the bowling program at Youngstown State University in Ohio in the fall of 2022.
Bunk, who is a student at Billings West, bowls in youth leagues at Fireside Lanes in Billings. She has won multiple state junior titles across the state, according to a press release from Youngstown State.
Bunk placed 22nd in the U18 division at the 2021 Junior Gold championships. She averaged 191.85 at the tournament and was 35 pins shy of advancing to match play after 26 games of qualifying.
She also placed 12th at the 2021 Teen Masters and has earned three bronze medals at the Storm Youth Championships.
"Hope arrived in a big way onto the national scene over the past year, showing she can compete at the national level against the best in the country," YSU coach Doug Kuberski said in a press release.
"Her bowling IQ is through the roof, and her desire to continue learning and elevating her game is very strong," he said. "Add in her character and energy on and off the lanes, and we can see her continuing to thrive at the next level and beyond."
Academically, Bunk holds a 4.1 GPA and plans to major in electrical engineering at Youngstown State, according to the school's press release.
YSU is a member of the Southland Bowling League and advanced to the Final Four of the 2021 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Tournament.
The Penguins are currently ranked seventh nationally.
