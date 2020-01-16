Mark Beckman presents Karen Sanford Gall with an award

Mark Beckman of the Montana High School Association presents Karen Sanford Gall with an award during her retirement party on Thursday in downtown Billings. Gall served as the executive director of the Big Sky State Games since the fall of 1996. 

 Photo courtesy Dave Madril

BILLINGS — Karen Sanford Gall was presented an award engraved “For enduring support of youth activities” on Thursday night at a retirement party in downtown Billings in her honor.

Mark Beckman, the executive director of the Montana High School Association and president of the National Federation of State High School Associations board of directors, made the presentation to Gall.

Gall served on the MHSA executive board from 2006-10 and on the NFHS board of directors from 2009-13.

In July, it was announced that Gall would be retiring at the end of 2019 as executive director of the Big Sky State Games. Gall’s career with the BSSG spanned 30 years and she became executive director in the fall of 1996.

