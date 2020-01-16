BILLINGS — Karen Sanford Gall was presented an award engraved “For enduring support of youth activities” on Thursday night at a retirement party in downtown Billings in her honor.
Mark Beckman, the executive director of the Montana High School Association and president of the National Federation of State High School Associations board of directors, made the presentation to Gall.
Gall served on the MHSA executive board from 2006-10 and on the NFHS board of directors from 2009-13.
In July, it was announced that Gall would be retiring at the end of 2019 as executive director of the Big Sky State Games. Gall’s career with the BSSG spanned 30 years and she became executive director in the fall of 1996.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.