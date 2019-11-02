BILLINGS — Sheryl and Vivian Shockley of Billings will be competing in the World Powerlifting Congress Championships, which will get underway Wednesday in Lahti, Finland.
Sheryl Shockley, 62, a grandmother and a holder of several world powerlifting records, will be competing in the women's 82.5 kg class in the 60-64 age category.
Her daughter, Vivian Shockley, 38, will be lifting in the women's Special Olympic sub-master class.
The Shockleys qualified for the world championships over the summer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, while competing in the American Powerlifting Federation Nationals.
Sheryl qualified by squatting 220 pounds, bench-pressing 116 pounds and dead-lifting 310 pounds. Vivian squatted 154, bench-pressed 116 and dead-lifted 310 to qualify for the WPC.
The family prides themselves by not letting disabilities, stereotypes, or any other limitations stand in their way of success, said Sean McDaniel, a personal trainer and powerlifting coach at Plaza Fitness in Billings
McDaniel added that the Shockleys have been going to his gym for "at least a decade."
