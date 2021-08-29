GREAT FALLS — One day after surrendering an early lead in an eventual loss, the Billings Mustangs turned the tables against the Great Falls Voyagers on Sunday at Centene Stadium.
The Mustangs scored four runs in the top of the seventh to erase a one-run deficit on their way to a 6-4 Pioneer League baseball victory.
With the win, the Mustangs improved to 39-47 overall and 21-17 in the second-half standings.
Billings, which has been on top of the standings for most of the second half of the season, had fallen out of a first-place tie in the Northern Division standings Saturday night after a 12-6 setback to the Voyagers.
After the win on Sunday, Billings remained in second place and trails Missoula (22-16) by a game. Great Falls dropped to 37-49 overall and 18-20 in the second half.
On Sunday former Billings Scarlet and MSU Billings standout Jalen Garcia batted 2 for 5 with a run and two RBIs. The center fielder, who stroked his 13th home run with a two-run shot in the seventh, is now hitting .343.
Billings led 6-2 early Saturday.
The Voyagers managed 15 hits off five Billings pitchers.
Second baseman Jackson Raper sparked Great Falls with three hits and two RBIs. He homered, along with teammate Breydon Daniel.
Raper also doubled.
Six Voyagers had two or more hits.
Billings' Christian Sepulveda provided four hits and four RBIs. He hit a home run and also doubled twice in going 4 for 4 at the plate.
Tristen Carranza tripled for the Mustangs, while Garcia doubled.
