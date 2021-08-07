BILLINGS — For the fourth time this season and the third straight series, the Billings Mustangs went to a knockout round looking to score a victory, this time prevailing over the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads.
On Saturday night at Dehler Park, Christian Sepulveda defeated Clay Fisher two home runs to one during the first knockout round to give the Mustangs their third victory of the series. Billings will go for the series win on Sunday.
The Mustangs are now 3-1 in the knockout round this season. Sepulveda has won two of them.
Billings (14-5) and Missoula (11-8), sitting 1-3 in the Pioneer League's second-half Northern Division standings, finished in a 4-4 stalemate after nine innings.
Jalen Garcia of the Mustangs reached base five times in the win. He collected three hits and drove in all four runs. His two-run home run in the third inning put Billings ahead 2-0.
Missoula scored two runs in the sixth with a Cam Thompson double and Jose Reyes ground out to take its first lead, 3-2.
The PaddleHeads got one more in the top of the seventh on a fielder's choice by Fisher to make it 4-2.
Billings tied the game at 4-all on a two-run triple by Garcia.
The bullpen was a strength again for the Mustangs.
Neil Lang threw a scoreless inning and Ruben Ramirez threw 1 2/3 scoreless while striking out three. He has allowed just one earned run in 6 2/3 innings. He boasts an 1.35 ERA.
The Mustangs (32-35 overall) and the PaddleHeads (46-21) meet in Game 5 of the six-game series Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05.
