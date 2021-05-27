BILLINGS — For the second consecutive night, the Billings Mustangs beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.
The score on Thursday night was 9-4, with Chris Eusay hitting a solo home run and Caeden Harris providing two of the Mustangs' six hits.
Starting pitcher Gaylon Viney (1-0), who threw the first five innings, earned the win for the Mustangs. He allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out six.
Eusay, Harris, Mike Bradshaw, Daniel Cipriano, Jesus Azuaje and Austin Fitzpatrick drove in runs for the Mustangs.
Manny Olloque homered for the Vibes. Teammate Jacob Barfield doubled twice.
Billings (3-2) and Rocky Mountain (2-3) will continue their six-game series on Friday night with a 6:35 start.
Photos: Billings Mustangs vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes
