BILLINGS — Anthony Amicangelo and Marcus Skundrich both doubled and drove in three runs apiece Friday as the Billings Mustangs beat the Idaho Falls Chukars for the third consecutive night 9-5 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.
Amicangelo batted 3 for 4, while Skundrich went 2 for 3.
Teammates Freddy Achecar and Cameron Comer also had doubles for the Mustangs. Aaron Bond had three stolen bases.
Billings (24-18, 42-48) remained one game behind Missoula in the race for the second-half Northern Division title. Idaho Falls (20-22, 54-36) has lost four straight games.
The Mustangs led 3-0 after one inning and 7-3 after five.
Idaho Falls got to within 7-5, but Billings answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull away.
Reliever Neil Lang was the winning pitcher for Billings. He didn't allow any runs in two innings of work.
Starter Misael Castillo pitched the first four innings before giving way to Lang and three other relievers.
The Mustangs and Chukars will play the fourth game of their six-game set Saturday beginning at 6:35 p.m.
