GREAT FALLS — The Billings Mustangs fell out of a first-place tie in the Pioneer League's Northern Division Saturday night following a 12-6 setback to the Great Falls Voyagers.
Billings, which led 6-2 early, has been on top of the standings for most of the second half of the season. The Mustangs (20-17, 38-47) now trail Missoula (21-16) by one game.
The Voyagers (18-19, 37-48) managed 15 hits off five Billings pitchers.
Second baseman Jackson Raper sparked Great Falls with three hits and two RBIs. He homered, along with teammate Breydon Daniel.
Raper also doubled.
Six Voyagers had two or more hits.
Billings' Christian Sepulveda provided four hits and four RBIs. He hit a home run and also doubled twice in going 4 for 4 at the plate.
Tristen Carranza tripled for the Mustangs, while Jalen Garcia doubled.
The Mustangs and Voyagers will meet again Sunday afternoon at 4 at Centene Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.