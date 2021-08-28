GREAT FALLS — The Billings Mustangs fell out of a first-place tie in the Pioneer League's Northern Division Saturday night following a 12-6 setback to the Great Falls Voyagers.

Billings, which led 6-2 early, has been on top of the standings for most of the second half of the season. The Mustangs (20-17, 38-47) now trail Missoula (21-16) by one game.

The Voyagers (18-19, 37-48) managed 15 hits off five Billings pitchers.

Second baseman Jackson Raper sparked Great Falls with three hits and two RBIs. He homered, along with teammate Breydon Daniel.

Raper also doubled.

Six Voyagers had two or more hits.

Billings' Christian Sepulveda provided four hits and four RBIs. He hit a home run and also doubled twice in going 4 for 4 at the plate.

Tristen Carranza tripled for the Mustangs, while Jalen Garcia doubled.

The Mustangs and Voyagers will meet again Sunday afternoon at 4 at Centene Stadium.

