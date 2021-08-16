OGDEN, Utah — The visiting Billings Mustangs lost their fifth consecutive game to Ogden on Monday night, falling by a lopsided 25-6 score in Pioneer League baseball at Lindquist Field.
The Raptors, who scored 11 runs on nine hits in the third inning, won the six-game series, 5-1.
Ogden (14-13, 43-32) finished with 27 hits in the series finale.
Reese Alexiades accounted for five of those hits, including three doubles and three RBIs.
Despite their losing streak, the Mustangs (16-11, 34-41) remained on top of the second-half Northern Division standings. Idaho Falls and Missoula are one game back.
Jakob Goldfarb and Kyle Kaufman had four hits and four RBIs apiece for the Raptors. Kaufman doubled and homered, while Goldfarb doubled.
Ogden had nine extra-base hits.
Jalen Garcia of the Mustangs homered and his batting average stands at .331 after going 2 for 5.
Teammates Anthony Amicangelo and Brandt Broussard both doubled. It was Amicangelo's 16th double this season.
The Mustangs finished with nine hits.
Billings will open a six-game series at home against the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Wednesday night at Dehler Park.
