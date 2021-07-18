MISSOULA — Third baseman Chris Eusay hit a home run and a double Sunday to help highlight the Billings Mustangs' 12-8 victory over the Missoula PaddleHeads in Pioneer League baseball.
The Mustangs (19-31) had dropped the first four games of a six-game series against the PaddleHeads (36-14). A seven-run uprising in the fourth inning made the difference.
The loss ended Missoula's five-game winning streak.
Eusay hit his two-run home run in the second inning. He leads the Mustangs with seven home runs and 34 RBIs.
Dalton Cornett belted a three-run homer during the Mustangs' seven-run fourth. A Tristen Carranza double and a single by Anthony Amicangelo accounted for the other four runs as Billings constructed a 9-2 cushion.
Luke Navigato and Jared Arkins homered for the PaddleHeads.
Starter Cody Hacker was the winning pitcher for Billings. He went five innings.
Reliever Cody Kelly also kept the PaddleHeads at bay with two scoreless innings to close out the game.
Missoula topped the Mustangs 12-6 on Saturday in the first game of the second half of the PL season.
The final game of the series will be played on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
