BOISE, Idaho — The visiting Billings Mustangs' losing streak reached six games Thursday night with a 9-5 setback to the Boise Hawks in Pioneer League baseball.

The Mustangs fell to 11-18 overall, while the Hawks improved to 11-18 with their third consecutive win.

Boise's Tyler Jorgensen had three hits, while teammate Jason Dicochea provided two hits and three RBIs.

Starter Jay Baggs got the win. He pitched the first five innings, allowing three earned runs and three hits, while striking out five and walking five.

Billings was held to five hits. Anthony Amicangelo accounted for two of them and three RBIs.

Jalen Garcia, Jesus Azuaje and Chris Salvey had the other hits for the Mustangs.

Boise and Billings are scheduled to continue their six-game series with Game 3 on Friday night.

