BOISE, Idaho — The visiting Billings Mustangs' losing streak reached six games Thursday night with a 9-5 setback to the Boise Hawks in Pioneer League baseball.
The Mustangs fell to 11-18 overall, while the Hawks improved to 11-18 with their third consecutive win.
Boise's Tyler Jorgensen had three hits, while teammate Jason Dicochea provided two hits and three RBIs.
Starter Jay Baggs got the win. He pitched the first five innings, allowing three earned runs and three hits, while striking out five and walking five.
Billings was held to five hits. Anthony Amicangelo accounted for two of them and three RBIs.
Jalen Garcia, Jesus Azuaje and Chris Salvey had the other hits for the Mustangs.
Boise and Billings are scheduled to continue their six-game series with Game 3 on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.