GREAT FALLS — Tristen Carranza's two-run homer highlighted a six-run eighth inning for the Billings Mustangs Friday night as the visitors ended a two-game losing streak with a 10-7 victory over Great Falls in Pioneer League baseball at Centene Stadium.
Anthony Amicangelo added a two-run single during the uprising, while Jalen Garcia and Christian Sepulveda also knocked in runs with singles.
The come-from-behind win kept Billings tied with Missoula for first in the second-half Northern Division standings with 20-16 marks.
The Mustangs are 38-46 overall. The Voyagers are 17-19 in the second half and 36-48 overall.
Great Falls led 5-4 before Billings' big eighth inning.
Both Garcia and Carranza finished with three hits apiece. Carranza and Amicangelo drove in three runs each.
Teammate Aaron Bond doubled.
Ben Norman hit his 11th home run for Great Falls and wound up with four RBIs. His two-run home run came in the first inning.
The fourth game of the six-game series against the Voyagers is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.