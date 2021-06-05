BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday night to beat the visiting Great Falls Voyagers 8-7 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.
Daniel Cipriano, Robbie Kellerman, Caeden Harris, Dalton Cobb and Chris Eusay had two hits apiece for the Mustangs (6-7).
Harris doubled twice. Jerry Chavarria, Kellerman and Eusay also doubled.
Eusay's double in the ninth plated two runs. He scored the winning run on a single by Jordan Hovey
The Voyagers (3-10) received three hits from Dom Abbadessa, including a home run and four RBIs. Teammate Chris Caffey doubled twice.
Billings led 5-0, but Great Falls moved ahead 7-5 after eight innings.
Billings pitcher Colin Kelly got the win with two innings of relief work.
The two teams will meet again on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.