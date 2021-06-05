BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday night to beat the visiting Great Falls Voyagers 8-7 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.

Daniel Cipriano, Robbie Kellerman, Caeden Harris, Dalton Cobb and Chris Eusay had two hits apiece for the Mustangs (6-7).

Harris doubled twice. Jerry Chavarria, Kellerman and Eusay also doubled.

Eusay's double in the ninth plated two runs. He scored the winning run on a single by Jordan Hovey

The Voyagers (3-10) received three hits from Dom Abbadessa, including a home run and four RBIs. Teammate Chris Caffey doubled twice.

Billings led 5-0, but Great Falls moved ahead 7-5 after eight innings.

Billings pitcher Colin Kelly got the win with two innings of relief work.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Tags

Load comments