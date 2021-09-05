BILLINGS — One day after their three-game winning streak ended, the Billings Mustangs scored six runs in the fourth inning en route to a 10-7 victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park Sunday afternoon.
Jalen Garcia, who formerly starred for both the Billings Scarlets and Montana State Billings, batted 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Garcia, who is hitting .347 this year, socked a solo home run in the seventh inning. He now has 14 dingers this year, with 13 in the second half of the season.
Dalton Cornett and Anthony Amicangelo also drove in a pair of runs for the Mustangs (43-49 overall, 25-19 second half).
The Mustangs, who have played to a 6-4 record over their past 10 games, trail Missoula by one game in the Northern Division second-half standings. Missoula, which is 8-2 in its past 10 contests, downed the Great Falls Voyagers 8-5 on Sunday.
With the loss the Chukars fell to 55-37 overall and 21-23 in the second half.
Cornett, who batted 3 of 4, tied his season-high with three hits.
Trailing 3-0, Billings sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth and produced six runs for a 6-3 advantage. Two of the runs were forced in on walks and another runner came home when the batter was hit by a pitch. Amicangelo added a two-run double in the frame. He now has 21 doubles on the year and is batting .386.
Overall, six Chukars pitchers walked eight Mustangs batters and three more Ponies were hit by a pitch.
On Saturday, the Chukars defeated the Mustangs 13-2 at Dehler.
The visitors amassed 18 hits, including home runs by Steve Barmakian, Matt Feinstein and Tyler Wyatt.
Barmakian batted 4 for 6 with three RBIs. He had a double to go along with his home run.
The Chukars led 6-0 after 5 1/2 innings. They upped that to 10-2 with a four-run seventh.
Billings finished with eight hits, with Aaron Bond and Freddy Achecar accounting for two apiece. Marcus Skundrich hit a double and had two RBIs.
Idaho Falls pitcher Joe Slocum didn't allow a run in 6.1 innings and earned the win.
The two teams will conclude their six-game series on Monday at Dehler at 1:05 p.m. It is the Mustangs' final home game of the regular season.
Billings will conclude the regular season with a three-game series at Missoula against the PaddleHeads beginning on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.