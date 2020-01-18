NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Billings native and longtime Bellevue University (Nebraska) associate head baseball coach Mitch Schmidt has been recognized as the American Baseball Coaches Association/Baseball America NAIA assistant coach of the year.
Schmidt received the award during the ABCA convention.
Schmidt, the longest-tenured coach on the Bruin baseball staff, is in his 14th season at BU and helped guide the Bruins to the program's 14th appearance in the NAIA World Series last year.
During the 13 previous seasons of his tenure on staff, Schmidt has helped the Bruins to 10 40-win seasons, including three 50-win campaigns (2008, 2016, 2017).
Schmidt has helped the Bruins qualify for 12 national tournaments and four NAIA World Series appearances, in addition to claiming seven conference regular-season championships, and eight conference tournament crowns.
Schmidt is a 1987 graduate of Billings West and coached Legion baseball with the Billings Cardinals.
