BILLINGS — To say this weekend is special for Mary Osborne Andrews would be an understatement.
In her own words, Andrews was "honored, thrilled and excited."
As she should have been.
The Billings native and member of the 1980 United States Olympic team was in the Magic City as an ambassador of sports for the 36th annual Big Sky State Games, which began on Friday.
In her role this weekend, Andrews is the special guest athlete of the BSSG and the torch lighter for the 36th annual event.
She was also helping State Games officials honor her brother and BSSG founder Tom Osborne, who died in March in Colorado in his sleep at age 65 of heart failure. Osborne, a Billings native who attended Billings Central and Eastern Montana College (now Montana State Billings), was the CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation at the time of his death.
“When I woke up this morning, my whole feeling was Tom would want us to play,” Andrews told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Friday afternoon. “I get to play in my hometown, how special is that?”
Before rising to the role of executive director of the National Congress of State Games, or later leading the growth of the Rocky Mountain State Games, or serving on the board of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Tom Osborne founded the BSSG. He served as the executive director of the BSSG from 1985 until resigning to become executive director of the NCSG in the fall of 1996, a post he held until 2003 when he began his work with the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.
Andrews, a married mother of three who lives in San Diego, is a president of Andrews Performance Corporation and a professional certified coach. Andrews said she was honored when BSSG executive director Liana Susott first approached her about being the special guest athlete for this year’s Games.
“It was really interesting when Liana contacted me,” said Andrews. “It was sweet the way she approached it, saying, ‘We want to do a salute to your brother Tom, and you as an Olympian to light our torch.’ It gives me permission to enjoy my hometown and enjoy being a hometown Olympian lighting the torch and enjoy paying tribute to Tom.”
Andrews said the BSSG held a special place in her brother’s heart.
“The inspiration and longevity of the State Games was the seeds, it was really what launched him to the amazing events he ran in Colorado Springs,” Andrews said.
Andrews, 60, is a 1979 Billings West graduate and attended Stanford on an athletic scholarship for track and field and women’s basketball.
She was a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team for women’s javelin. However, the U.S. was among the more than 60 countries that boycotted the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics in an effort to protest the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. As a member of the team, Andrews was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.
“Every 1980 Olympian has their own journey,” Andrews said. “I was a young javelin thrower. I felt like I had more Olympics in me.”
Andrews would go on to qualify for the Olympic Trials in women’s javelin two additional times, in 1984 and then again in 1992. In 1984, she said an injury derailed her dreams. In 1988, it hit Andrews while at her home in the Bay Area watching a former Stanford teammate compete that she wanted to chase her dreams one more time.
So, married and working a full-time job she again pursued her passion and qualified for the Olympic Trials in 1992.
“I said ‘I’m not done,’” Andrews recalled of the moment in 1988.
After the 1992 Trials, Andrews said she felt fulfilled, saying, “I went back into it. … I had done the journey and was able to go back into my life.”
Andrews embraces the BSSG model of sports for all ages, much like her brother did.
“I love how they focus on the kids of all ages,” Andrews said. “The kids get to experience playing and competing and celebrating.”
The BSSG always feature a unique weekend of competition. This year, they'll also honor a Billings family that loves to play, and that did some pretty special things while doing so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.