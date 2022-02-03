BILLINGS — Billings Outlaws coach Brian Schmidt could probably find his way around the Sports Plex with his eyes closed.
While that may be stretching it, Schmidt — who doubles as the new local indoor football team’s general manager — more than likely knows every detail of his office at the facility.
Hired in October as the coach of the first-year franchise that begins play in Champions Indoor Football on April 2 on the road versus the Sioux City Bandits, Schmidt so far has enjoyed what he has gotten to see in the Magic City.
“It’s been good,” he said. “I haven’t had a lot of time to see a lot, but what I have it’s been good.”
The coach has been at the office approximately eight to 10 hours a day preparing for the Outlaws to begin training camp March 8.
The team’s first game, a preseason contest, will be March 24 at 7:05 p.m. at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark against an opponent to be determined. Schmidt said it will be a non-league team and most likely against a team from Texas.
The Outlaws’ home opener will be April 10 at Metra against the Salina Liberty at 7:05 p.m.
While the Outlaws are preparing for the start of training camp, their first preseason game and then their season-opener, there is plenty to do to get ready.
After his day at the office concludes, Schmidt goes back to the hotel and works. “I don’t know that I haven’t had a day that hasn’t run 12 to 16 hours.
“I’ve had a Sunday or two where I’ve only done 7 or 8 hours, but for the most part it’s 12 to 16 hours a day.”
Schmidt, a native of Columbus, Ohio, and a 26-year coaching veteran, said he did go home in December for a month to visit family “and I still ended up working 12 to 16 hours a day. I don’t know where I would be without my phone or computer. That’s where I spend most of my time.”
Among his duties as GM and head coach are media and public relations responsibilities, helping the Outlaws’ sales staff form partnerships with local businesses, and making sure the team has all the football-related gear it needs.
In an earlier interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com, Outlaws’ co-owner Keith Russ said the league maximum player salary is $200 per game, along with housing, medical and meal expenses. Russ said the Outlaws would provide the maximum to all of their players.
In the world of indoor football, where some players are pursuing a spot at the next level — perhaps in the NFL or CFL — and others are living out a dream playing indoor ball, the roster can constantly change.
Schmidt said every year he’s been a coach that at least one player at the franchise where he was currently employed moved on to CFL or NFL opportunities.
For training camp, Schmidt will have 35 players in Billings. The roster will be trimmed to 25 by the opener.
“The roster can change, but I can only bring 35 to camp. … You can lose guys along the way with various things that go on,” Schmidt said. “I lost a receiver this week. He broke a hand in an MMA fight and some guys get promotions with their job. You are always recruiting. The minute you stop recruiting, things go bad.”
Before being hired in Billings, Schmidt said he had coached indoor football for approximately 15 years and he coached high school football prior to that in Ohio.
Shortly after he was hired, Schmidt told The Gazette he welcomed the challenge of “bringing back the juggernaut” to Billings. A previous indoor football team in Billings also had the Outlaws name and won league titles in 2006, 2009 and 2010.
So, in an effort to put together the best roster he can, Schmidt said the Outlaws will hold a local tryout on Feb. 19 from noon until 3 p.m. at the Sports Plex.
The Outlaws previously held a local tryout at the Sports Plex in mid-September before Schmidt was named head coach. Russ ran that tryout.
“It’s always good to have local guys available — you never know when you’ll need someone quick,” said Schmidt, noting that a local player could earn one of the 35 training camp spots and wind up on the opening roster.
The local tryout could also factor in later during the regular season “if a guy goes down with an injury or moves up to the CFL or NFL. You have to plug that spot.”
Registration for the local tryout is at 11 a.m. on Feb. 19. Those wishing to tryout need to fill out paperwork and bring a $30 tryout fee. Males or females are eligible to try out and need to be at least 21 years old and not have any college eligibility left. Those trying out need to bring turf shoes, be dressed in workout gear and have their own water bottle.
While Schmidt is both anxious and excited for camp to begin, he wishes he could deaden the speed of the clock just a tad. Undoubtedly he’ll be spending a lot more time in his office visiting with and scouting possible players, in addition to his various other duties.
“It just needs to slow down a little bit,” he said. “I have a lot to get done. There’s never enough time.”
