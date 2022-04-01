BILLINGS — Billings Outlaws defensive lineman Claude Davis will likely have a little more pop in his tackles on Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.
For Davis, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman, Saturday is a game he desperately wants to win. Part of that is because playing in Sioux City will be a homecoming of sorts and the other part of that is to prove the doubters wrong.
For that matter, the rest of the Outlaws are eager for the test of their first regular-season game as the first-year expansion Champions Indoor Football team will be officially kicking off their inaugural season.
The Outlaws will be matched against the Sioux City Bandits (1-0) Saturday at 6:05 p.m. in their season opener. The Outlaws did win their preseason game, 64-20, over the Lone Star Pitbulls on March 24.
Davis said the Outlaws are “coming to take over their home” when they play the Bandits.
Davis played for Sioux City last year and said he lives in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a distance of roughly 85 miles. Davis said his wife, kids, approximately 30 friends and likely several fans from his Bandits days will be cheering him on.
The Outlaws' defense will be focused on the game, Davis said. Last week the Outlaws shut out the Pitbulls in the second half.
“Just eliminate big plays,” Davis said. “They throw the ball deep. We stop that and we’re golden.
“They run misdirection off the jet sweep. If we control the jet sweep and eliminate the deep ball, we’ll come out victorious.”
Outlaws linebacker DNerius Antoine said he played against Sioux City as a member of the Wyoming Mustangs last season.
“They are a run-heavy team. They dominate the run and misdirection and jet sweeps,” he said. “If we stop that, we’ll be A-OK.”
One of the Outlaws’ goals is to put together a complete game and to build off the preseason contest.
“Our goal is to win. They (Sioux City) are a good football team,” Outlaws coach Brian Schmidt said. “We come out of the gate and play one of the better teams in the league. We have to keep working and getting better and we’ll be OK.”
Schmidt said there will be a transition from last week’s preseason game to one that counts in the standings. The Outlaws have made roster cuts after the preseason contest to get down to the limit of 25 players for the regular season.
“It’s a different intensity and a different expectation,” Schmidt said of preparing for this week’s contest. “We spent almost three weeks hitting ourselves and then a preseason game. It’s nice now that it’s something that matters. It is important for us.”
For the Outlaws players, the opening kickoff can’t come soon enough.
“Being it’s the first game, the goal is to come out victorious,” Antoine said. “On defense I want us to pitch a shutout and they don’t score. The offense will put up points. If we can do our job and they don’t score, we should walk out with the easy win.”
Davis has been listening to some of his favorite music all week in preparation for the game. Davis has been in a joyful yet focused mood leading up to the contest, but will be all about claiming the win when he straps his helmet on Saturday.
According to Davis, there were people in indoor football circles who questioned the validity of the Outlaws’ opponent for their preseason game. The Outlaws are out to prove their doubters wrong and start the season 1-0.
“This is the real one, it ain’t a preseason game,” Davis said.
“This will be a big statement game for us. We beat that team by 40 and everyone said it’s a semi-pro team. It will be exciting to play a team for real.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.