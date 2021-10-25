BILLINGS — The Outlaws, Billings' latest indoor football team, have announced the signing of 25 players for the coming Champions Indoor Football league.
Some of the higher-profile signees include defensive lineman LaDarius Harris from Southern Mississippi, running back Tim Whitfield of Langston University, linebacker Kevin Dawson of Tuskegee University, wide receiver Garry Brown of Pennsylvania's California University and defensive end Ulric Jones of South Carolina.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Jones, who played two full seasons with the Gamecocks, was an undrafted free agent out of college and initially signed by the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.
Harris chalked up 102 career tackles for Southern Miss, while Dawson played for the Spokane Shock after leaving Tuskegee (Alabama) with 230 tackles, four interceptions and all-conference recognition.
Whitfield left Langston (Oklahoma) as the school's all-time leader in rushing yards (2,159) and touchdowns scored (33). He was a second-team All-America player.
Brown was a NCAA Division II All-American and a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award, which is given to the MVP in Division II football. In the 2016 season he had 1,475 receiving yards and 22 TDs, which are single-season school records.
He went on to play one year with the Oakland Raiders.
The Champions Indoor Football league is scheduled to begin play in March 2022.
