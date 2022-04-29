BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws are on a three-game winning streak and the Wyoming Mustangs have won two straight.
Something will have to give in Champions Indoor Football when the Outlaws (3-1) travel to Gillette to take on the Mustangs (2-3) on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
Billings, which leads the CIF in average points per game at 49.5, is in second place in the eight-team league, while Wyoming is in sixth place. Wyoming averages 42.6 points per contest.
Wyoming is fourth in the league in rushing yards per game at 86.8. The Billings defense is the second stingiest unit in the league against the run, allowing only 53.5 rushing yards per contest.
“The key is to stop their running game and for us to not look ahead to Salina,” said Billings coach Brian Schmidt, “and to get through the adversity we’ve had this week and go down there and play a good game.”
Billings will be playing the second of three straight road contests. Last week, the Outlaws defeated defending league champion Omaha 48-41. Billings will travel to Salina (Kansas) on May 7. The Outlaws defeated the Liberty 42-34 on April 10 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Wyoming has been a team under constant change this season. Steven Titus purchased the club from Pick Six Entertainment, the group that owns the Outlaws, on March 23, days after their season-opening 43-42 loss to the Southwest Kansas Storm on March 19.
The team’s first coach was fired after a 0-2 start and coach Curtis Williams resigned because of “ongoing medical issues” according to a statement on the team’s website on April 20.
Cedric Walker, who was the defensive coordinator, is now the head coach. Schmidt said it was impressive how the Wyoming organization has kept up the fight with all the changes.
“They run the ball really well and have a really good running back. They have won a couple close games and have had a lot of adversity as well,” said Schmidt of the Mustangs. “They are on their third head coach.
“They get through adversity and keep on fighting. That is impressive about them. They fight hard and don’t give up real easily.”
Billings leads the CIF in passing yards per game, averaging 179. Charles McCullum is second in the league in passing with his average of 174.5 yards per game and leads the league with 20 touchdown passes.
Billings wide receivers Garry Brown (1st, 60 yards per game), Jerron McGaw (4th, 50.5) and Tyron Laughinghouse (5th, 50) are amongst the top receivers in the CIF in receiving yards per contest.
Laughinghouse has nine receiving touchdowns to lead the CIF, while Brown is fourth in the league with six.
Billings running back Shannon Warren is second in the league, averaging 46 rushing yards per contest.
Nate Simkins of Dillon, who played collegiately at Montana Western, is another receiving threat for the Outlaws.
“We’ve been really clicking and have the No. 1 offense in the league,” said Schmidt. “I have a great quarterback and four receivers that would start for any team in the league and an offensive line that does a good job of protecting the quarterback.”
While he’s been proud of how his offense has performed, Schmidt said he feels the unit is capable of taking it up another notch.
“We haven’t played our best game yet offensively,” he said.
Schmidt said former Billings West Golden Bear Dylan Donahue, a defensive lineman for the Outlaws, will return after missing the last two games as he was “banged up.”
The Billings defense is allowing 181.8 yards per game, second best in the league.
“Our defense has played really well. We played pretty well in Omaha,” said Schmidt. “For the most part, we made stops. Our defense will always be put in a pickle, we play and score so fast offensively. That is going to happen based on our offense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.