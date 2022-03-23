BILLINGS — Game day has arrived for the Billings Outlaws.
The first-year expansion franchise of the Champions Indoor Football league will play the Lone Star Pitbulls of Texas in a preseason contest Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
It was nearly a year ago when it was learned that officials at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and the Billings indoor football team ownership group, Pick Six Entertainment, agreed to a contract for 2022.
After the news of the return of indoor football to Billings broke in mid-April, 2021, it was on April 30, 2021, that Keith Russ and Tel Koan, co-owners of Pick Six, officially announced the team would join the CIF and begin play in March of 2022.
In July it was announced that in a contest open to fans to name the team, indoor football supporters had overwhelmingly voted to nickname the team the Outlaws — a nod to a former Billings indoor team.
Then in the fall, indoor football coaching veteran Brian Schmidt was hired to be the head coach of the Outlaws. At the time, Schmidt acknowledged the success the former Outlaws football team enjoyed on the field with league titles in 2006, 2009 and 2010, and said the “expectation is to win championships.”
With training camp having started earlier this month, the Outlaws are eager to get on the field and demonstrate their capabilities in front of the hometown fans.
“I don’t know anything about them and I don’t care,” Schmidt said at practice on Monday when asked about the Pitbulls. “This is a chance to play in front of another color jersey.”
The Outlaws players are ready for the chance to play on the Metra turf. The team has been practicing at the Sports Plex.
“Most definitely. I can’t wait,” said quarterback Charles McCullum. “I’ve been itching for this day for three weeks, to just get started and see what we’ve got.”
In an earlier interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on March 18, Schmidt said the Outlaws would use the game to help evaluate the team.
Billings had 34 players in camp as of March 18. The opening day roster will consist of 25 players. The Outlaws’ first regular-season game is April 2 at Sioux City (Iowa) and the team’s home opener is April 10 against Salina (Kansas).
“To be honest, obviously to get out injury free and to evaluate some of our bubble guys and really put on a good show and work on some things,” said Schmidt of his goals for Thursday. “And to hit someone different for a day. We’ve been hitting ourselves.”
Billings will have a veteran presence at quarterback. McCullum, 36, is a nine-year indoor football veteran. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound McCullum was the Indoor Football League MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 while playing for Wichita Falls. He was also the IFL MVP in 2016 for Wichita Falls. Both seasons he was an all-IFL first team quarterback.
“It’s almost come to an end, though I’m nothing but blessed,” said McCullum of his career. “I’m happy to be in Billings and hopefully help bring us a championship. That’s the plan.”
The Atlanta native is excited to be playing in Billings under Schmidt. Schmidt has been a coach at each of McCullum’s stops since 2016 and is the reason the QB chose to play in the Magic City.
“To be honest, it was Coach Schmidt. He was looking for a QB, someone he knew,” said McCullum.
Schmidt has said his offense has a goal of scoring 100 points a game.
“We always have a goal to shoot for 100,” Schmidt said. “We want to be the highest scoring team in the league. That’s our mindset.”
Claude Davis, 32, of Lakeland, Florida, is a seven-year indoor football veteran. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman is excited to play at the Metra.
“Just to get started and see what we got put together,” Davis said. “Camp has been fun and guys are learning the system. It will be fun to see what happens on Thursday.”
Davis said the current group of Outlaws is aware of the success their predecessors had on the field. He said the goal is to be a championship-caliber team.
“That’s everyone’s mentality coming in,” he said. “We want to keep the tradition.”
Davis said he also didn’t know much about the Pitbulls other than they play outdoor football as well as indoor. Russ said the Pitbulls play outdoor games in the spring and summer, and indoor contests in the winter.
“An outside team that plays indoor,” Davis said. “That will be fun.”
McCullum said the Outlaws are eager to get started on the first part of the journey with the exhibition contest on Thursday. Overall, Billings will have 10 regular-season home games.
“I don’t even know who we are playing. It doesn’t matter. It will be a live practice and to get our feet wet and to get comfortable with the game,” McCullum said. “April 2 will be the test and our real first game, when we start our real season.”
McCullum said he believes the Outlaws will be a championship contender come playoff time.
“We are definitely going to win some games,” he said.
Davis will be joined on the line by 2011 Billings West graduate Dylan Donahue, who was selected by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. Donahue, listed on the Outlaws training camp roster as 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, was the Gulf South Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 at West Georgia as a defensive end.
“Our defense is hard-hitting and flies around,” said Davis. “I expect myself and Dylan to get a lot of sacks this year.”
