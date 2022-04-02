SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Bandits returned an onside kick for a touchdown inside the closing minute and went on to beat the visiting Billings Outlaws 57-44 Saturday night in Champions Indoor Football at the Tyson Events Center.
The game was the CIF opener for the Outlaws (0-1).
Billings closed to within 49-44 with 53 seconds to play on a two-yard pass from Charles McCullum to Tyron Laughinghouse.
Luke Daly's onside kick took a high hop at the 10-yard line where it was snagged by a leaping Kamal Cass of the Bandits near the wall.
Cass then eluded one would-be tackler in going 10 yards for the decisive touchdown with 47 seconds left in the game.
The Bandits (2-0) tacked on the two-point conversion to make the final 57-44.
Billings trailed 42-38 with 7:03 to play following a 4-yard run by Shannon Warren and a two-point pass from McCullum to Laughinghouse.
However, the Outlaws couldn't stop the Bandits down the stretch.
Sioux City turned right around and marched for another score, with Brandon Shepherd scoring on a 7-yard sweep play. The point-after kick made it 49-38 with 4:30 remaining.
McCullum completed 23 of 32 passes for 219 yards and five touchdowns. Receiver Laughinghouse caught six passes for 55 yards and three scores.
The Outlaws will be playing their home opener against the Salina Liberty at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
