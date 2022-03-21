BILLINGS — Fans can meet members of the Billings Outlaws indoor football team on Wednesday at America's Wild West, located at 4910 Southgate Drive in Billings.
The meet and greet with Outlaws players, coaches and cheerleaders will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Those attending can play games, such as cornhole, and take photographs with the players according to Outlaws officials.
The Outlaws are a first-year expansion team in the Champions Indoor Football league.
The Outlaws will play the Lone Star Pitbulls of Texas in a preseason contest Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.