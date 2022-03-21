BILLINGS — Fans can meet members of the Billings Outlaws indoor football team on Wednesday at America's Wild West, located at 4910 Southgate Drive in Billings.

The meet and greet with Outlaws players, coaches and cheerleaders will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those attending can play games, such as cornhole, and take photographs with the players according to Outlaws officials.

The Outlaws are a first-year expansion team in the Champions Indoor Football league.

The Outlaws will play the Lone Star Pitbulls of Texas in a preseason contest Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Tags

Load comments