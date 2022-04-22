BILLINGS — The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Billings Outlaws this week.
On a two-game winning streak after claiming two Champions Indoor Football league victories at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings travels to play defending league champion Omaha on Saturday at 6:05 p.m at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Beef (3-1) are in second place in the CIF standings. Billings, after defeating the Southwest Kansas Storm 65-20 last weekend and the Salina Liberty 42-34 the week prior, is in third place with a 2-1 mark.
Omaha was on a bye last week and defeated the Wyoming Mustangs 56-40 in their most recent contest on April 9. Omaha’s lone loss was to Salina, 36-31, on March 26.
“It’s going to be a good game. They are tough at home,” said Billings coach Brian Schmidt. “It’s a very loud arena. It will be a good test for us and a good chance to get ourselves where we need to be.”
Billings has put its two wins together after a 57-44 setback at Sioux City in its season-opener on April 2. Billings started the year with a 64-20 exhibition victory over the Lone Star Pitbulls March 24 at Metra.
“We are playing well. We can always play better,” said Schmidt. “It’s a tough grind when you don’t have any bye weeks. We are three weeks into it and seven more to go without a bye week. We have to manage the injuries and hurts the best we can.”
Billings got a break last week when starting quarterback Charles McCullum returned to the game after missing a series due to a cramp in his right quadriceps on the game’s first play. The cramp caused McCullum to fall to the turf and exit the game, giving Billings a momentary scare.
McCullum would finish with five touchdown passes in the victory.
Schmidt said the quarterback — who is second in the league in pass attempts, completions, passing yards, completion percentage and touchdown passes — is OK and will start against Omaha.
Billings will again be without defensive lineman Dylan Donahue, who played high school football for Billings West. Donahue, who caused a fumble that the Outlaws’ defense recovered for a touchdown in the win over Salina, missed last weekend’s game against the Storm and he is still “banged up,” said Schmidt. Schmidt said that hopefully Donahue is back soon.
Donahue is tied for first in the league in sacks (3) and leads the CIF in forced fumbles (2).
Schmidt said Omaha “throws the ball really well. They are a bend-but-don’t-break defense. We just have to execute.”
Billings receivers Garry Brown and Tyron Laughinghouse are tied for third in the league with 17 receptions. Brown is third in receiving yards and Laughinghouse leads the league in touchdown receptions (8). Billings running back Shannon Warren is first in rush attempts per game.
A week after missing 28- and 34-yard field goal attempts, Outlaws kicker Luke Daly connected on 8 of 8 extra points and scored a point when he booted the football through uprights on a kickoff in the final stanza. Daly was a kicker at both Billings Central and Montana State.
“He had a really good game,” said Schmidt of the former Ram and Bobcat. “He’s getting better and is a young guy and learning.”
Another player who played high school football in the Treasure State also scored points for the Outlaws last week.
Receiver Nate Simkins, who played at Beaverhead County High School and Montana Western — both in Dillon — recovered a botched snap on a conversion attempt and found the end zone for two points against the Storm in the first quarter. He also had three receptions for 39 yards. Against Sioux City, Simkins notched a two-yard TD reception on a pass from McCullum.
“He’s really learning and really playing well and picking it up every week,” Schmidt said of Simkins. “He just keeps getting better every week, which is pretty awesome.”
DNerius Antoine led Billings with eight tackles against the Storm and Rodrick Jarrett made seven tackles. Davonte Brown, Claude Davis and Joshua Best each had six stops.
Antoine is tied for third in the league in assisted tackles, and is third in fumble recovery return yards. Winston Green of Billings is tied for first in the leagued in blocked PATs (2). Billings’ Jeff Luc is tied for fourth in tackles for loss (4).
