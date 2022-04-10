BILLINGS — When the Billings Outlaws needed a big play on Sunday night, they made sure to get one.
And with a handful of key, dramatic moments Billings was able to win its home opener, 42-34, over the Salina Liberty in Champions Indoor Football league play at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
With the win over the back-to-back league runner-up, the first-year, expansion Outlaws improved to 1-1.
Salina, playing without head coach Heron O’Neal and three starters who were suspended for two league games by the CIF due to a scuffle during pre-game warm-ups in a game against the Omaha Beef on March 26, fell to 2-1.
Perhaps the biggest play of the game was Jeff Luc rumbling 48 yards to the end zone for an interception return to give Billings a 42-28 lead with 1:56 remaining in the game.
That play was one snap after Salina had advanced the ball to the Outlaws’ two-yard line on a three-yard run after the Liberty advanced the kickoff to within five yards of the end zone following a Billings touchdown.
After a scoreless third quarter left the game tied 28-28 entering the fourth, Billings was able to take the 35-28 lead late in the fourth quarter on a Charles McCullum six-yard pass to Tyron Laughinhouse and a Luke Daly extra-point with 3:36 to play. The score was the result of an eight-play drive that started at their own five-yard line following a long field goal miss by Salina from their own 18.
But, with their backs to the wall Luc stepped up and delivered the pick-6. According to Outlaws officials, the crowd numbered “close to 4,000” and many were hooting and hollering after Luc’s score.
The 6-foot-1, 270-pound Luc, who plays defensive line and linebacker, said it was his first professional touchdown. It was also his first professional interception. But even though he had a big smile on his face after, Luc deflected credit and said his teammates and coaching staff were key on the play.
“Honestly, we played a call,” Luc said. “(Defensive coordinator) Theo (Johnson) made the call. We have some of the best edge rushers and our defensive backs are getting better.
“To be honest, it was a blessing. I don’t want to take no credit. I give all the glory to God. … If it wasn’t for the blocking, I’d have got caught.”
After Luc’s touchdown, Outlaws coach Brian Schmidt was seen smiling and the Outlaws bench was celebrating.
“That was huge,” said Schmidt. “That was one of the big plays of this season. It was a huge play.”
Billings bounced back with a win against the Liberty, who were tied atop the league standings with Sioux City entering the weekend games as both squads were 2-0. Billings had traveled to Sioux City, Iowa, the previous weekend and lost a 57-44 contest in its season-opener.
“It was awesome. I’m glad we got the win,” said Billings wide receiver Garry Brown, who caught touchdown passes of 24 and 32 yards from McCullum on consecutive drives in the second quarter to give Billings a 21-14 lead with 8:07 left before the break. “We needed it to push our confidence to the next level.”
“It’s definitely a quality win to start the season. We were upset about last week’s loss. We needed it to get our momentum back.”
Like they did in their preseason 64-20 win over the Lone Star Pitbulls on March 24 at Metra, the Outlaws won the coin toss and deferred. The Liberty started at their own 20 and four plays later scored a touchdown. Coupled with the PAT, Salina led 7-0.
Billings responded on its next drive and eight play later Daly attempted a 28-yard field goal. The field goal attempt missed and Salina had the momentum.
However, that’s when Billings West graduate Dylan Donahue and the Outlaws defense had an answer. Salina started at the five after the missed field goal and on the first play the runner was stopped for a loss of four yards. On the next play, Donahue burst through and caused a fumble, which a swarm of Outlaws recovered. Following Daly’s PAT, the score was 7-7 with 3:07 left in the first.
“It felt good to see the ball pop out and get a touchdown on the board for the defense,” Donahue said.
Salina desperately tried until the very end after Billings had extended the lead to 42-28. Starting at its own five-yard line, the Liberty ended up scoring a touchdown with eight seconds left. However, the point-after kick failed and the onside kick was recovered by Donahue.
Donahue said Billings focused on what it could improve on after last week’s setback. He said the Outlaws will continue to try and fine tune this week in preparation for a game against the Southwest Kansas Storm on Saturday at the Metra at 7:05 p.m.
“We just needed to get our timing and had a few things to button up,” Donahue said. “The last game was a wakeup call for us.”
Laughinghouse scored two touchdowns for Billings as he also caught a four-yard pass from McCullum with 54 seconds remaining before intermission to give the Outlaws a 28-21 lead.
McCullum finished with four touchdown passes.
Along with the failed 28-yard field goal, Billings missed on two more key offensive chances in the game. On the first drive of the third quarter, Daly missed a 34-yard field goal attempt. The Billings defense held on the following possession and Salina turned the ball over on downs, which was met by a loud ovation from the Billings faithful.
On the ensuing drive on fourth-and-goal from the four, McCullum was intercepted, leaving the score 28-28.
Schmidt said the Outlaws will work on cleaning up the offensive mistakes this week.
“Offensively, we are always go, go, go,” said Schmidt. “But really, to be honest, the two missed field goals were a killer. We hit them and we are not having a conversation (about rallying). We left points out there. Three times inside the five and you don’t score.”
All-in-all, the Outlaws were happy they were able to rise to the occasion for their home opener.
“It’s a huge win,” said Schmidt. “To put something together and make it happen, it was needed.”
Outlaws 42, Liberty 34
Salina;14;14;0;6;--;34
Billings;7;21;0;14;--42
First quarter
Salina: Treveon Griffin 8 run (Michael Pursley kick) 11:55
Billings: Defense recovers a fumble in the end zone (Luke Daly) 3:07
Salina: Anthony Love 27 pass from Tyrie Adams (Pursley kick) :01
Second quarter
Billings: Garry Brown 24 pass from Charles McCullum (Daly kick) 12:35
Billings: Brown 32 pass from McCullum (Daly kick) 8:07
Salina: Griffin 2 run (Pursley kick) 5:33
Billings: Tyron Laughinhouse 4 pass from McCullum (Daly kick) :54
Salina: Adams 6 run (Pursley kick) :15
Third quarter
No scoring
Fourth quarter
Billings: Laughinghouse 6 pass from McCullum (Daly kick) 3:36
Billings: Jeff Luc 48 interception return (Daly kick) 1:58
Salina: Adams 11 run (kick failed) :08
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.