BILLINGS — The Outlaws are loose.
Billings' newest team kicked off the latest era of indoor football in the Magic City by breaking open a close game at halftime and pitching a shutout in the second half for a 64-20 preseason win over the Lone Star Pitbulls Thursday night.
The Outlaws, a first-year expansion member of Champions Indoor Football, were matched in an exhibition with the Pitbulls, a team from Texas that plays both indoor and outdoor football.
Billings led 35-20 at the break and outscored the Pitbulls 29-0 in the second half.
“It felt really good,” said Dylan Donahue, a Billings West graduate and former New York Jet who started on the defensive line. “I was glad to get it out of the way and now we move on to the rest of the season.”
Donahue said Billings was able to clean up some mistakes as the game went along.
“We rallied together strong and let a few things go we shouldn’t have,” he said. “That’s natural. It’s the first game. We’ll tune in and get better.”
Running back Shannon Warren scored three touchdowns for Billings.
His first score was on a five-yard run on the third play of a drive right after the Pitbulls had scored to draw within 21-20 in the second quarter to give the Outlaws a 28-20 advantage with 1:36 to go before the break.
Billings won the kickoff and deferred and started the game on defense. As a result, the Outlaws received the ball first in the second half and Warren scored Billings’ first TD after intermission on a one-yard run at the 12:30 mark. A conversion kick by former Billings Central and Montana State kicker Luke Daly gave the Outlaws a 42-20 lead.
Warren scored his final touchdown with 8:16 remaining in the game on a one-yard run to finish the scoring and give Billings the 64-20 lead. Daly was wide left to miss the PAT, but overall was eight of nine on conversions.
“Just the O-Line,” said Warren of why he was able to run for three scores. “Without them, I couldn’t have done it. It’s a blessing.”
Warren said the Outlaws trust in themselves and have built a family atmosphere.
“For our first preseason game, it feels great,” he said. “It could have gone better, but it’s early. We’re talented. I’m blessed to be here.”
After the Pitbulls started the contest by going four-and-out with two Billings sacks stymieing their efforts, the Outlaws capitalized. Quarterback Charles McCullum, a former standout in the Indoor Football League, started with two incomplete passes but warmed up in a hurry by finding Tyron Laughinghouse for an 18-yard score. After the PAT by Daly it was 7-0 Outlaws.
The two teams then each fumbled the ball away on consecutive possessions before the Pitbulls briefly took the lead, 8-7, on a five-yard run by RJ Trahan and a two-point conversion run by Chris Jenkins with 6:28 remaining in the first period.
The Outlaws responded when Garry Brown returned the kickoff to the Pitbulls’ 24-yard line. On the next play McCullum found Brown for a 24-yard TD. Daly followed with the PAT and it was 14-8 Billings.
The Pitbulls tied the game on their next possession with a seven-play drive that culminated when Justyn Hughes had a four-yard run with 14:38 remaining in the second quarter. A two-point pass attempt failed and it was 14-14.
On Billings’ following possession, Thomas Tyreis carried the ball on all three plays, totaling 40 yards. He scored on a 13-yard run with 12:14 on the clock in the second quarter. Daly’s PAT gave Billings a 21-14 lead it wouldn’t relinquish from that point on.
Donahue was happy to be playing in front of the hometown fans once again.
“It was amazing,” he said. “I love my people here in Montana. It was nice to play some football here. I can feel the love and support. It means a lot.”
Former Rocky Mountain College player Devonte Woods had two interceptions for the Outlaws, one with 43 seconds remaining in the second quarter and another with 5:17 to go in the game. Antoine D’nerius also had an interception for Billings at the 8:01 mark of the second quarter.
La-Darius Harris also was credited with a safety for the Outlaws to give Billings a 58-20 advantage with 10:23 remaining in the game.
“That is the best defense I’ve seen in my life,” said Warren. “I go against them in practice. They are the real deal. I’m speechless.”
This is the second indoor football team in Billings to be named the Outlaws. The first version of the team played from 2001-05 and 2007-2010. That squad won league titles in 2006, 2009 and 2010.
Now, for this squad it’s back to practice at the Sports Plex before their first regular-season game April 2 at Sioux City (Iowa). The home opener is April 10 against Salina (Kansas) at the Metra.
“All we have to do is get back to practice, watch film and keep grinding,” said Warren. “We are going for a championship.”
Outlaws 64, Pitbulls 20
Pitbulls; 8; 12; 0; 0; - ; 20
Outlaws; 14; 21; 14; 15; -; 64
First quarter
Outlaws: Tyron Laughinghosue 18 pass from Charles McCullum (Luke Daly kick), 10:41
Pitbulls: RJ Trahan 5 run (Chris Jenkins run), 6:28
Outlaws: Garry Brown 24 pass from McCullum (Daly kick), 5:11
Second Quarter
Pitbulls: Justyn Hughes 4 run (pass failed), 14:38
Outlaws: Tyreis Thomas 13 run (Daly kick), 12:14
Pitbulls: Kenny Ross 12 pass from Hughes (pass failed), 4:22
Outlaws: Shannon Warren 5 run (Daly kick) 1:36
Outlaws: Jamario Benson 1 run (Daly kick), :02.
Third Quarter
Outlaws: Warren 1 run (Daly kick), 12:30
Outlaws: Benson 7 run (Daly kick), 7:58
Fourth Quarter
Outlaws: Carlos Quintero 12 run (Daly kick), 12:26
Outlaws: La-Darius Harris records a safety, 10:23
Outlaws: Warren 1 run (kick failed), 8:16.
