OMAHA, Neb. — The Billings Outlaws, facing a tough stretch of three consecutive road games, started off on the right foot Saturday night with a decisive 48-41 win over the Omaha Beef, reigning champions of the Champions Indoor Football league.
Billings improved to 3-1 on the young season, while Omaha dropped to 3-2.
The Outlaws, who have won their last three outings, led 34-28 at halftime and never trailed in the second half.
"We played a great first half," Billings coach Brian Schmidt said in a text to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "Second half we struggled at times, but we made plays when we needed to."
After a short scoring run by Omaha's DeShawn Jones, the Beef were within 48-41 with 1:23 to play.
Billings, however, ran the clock out on Omaha.
The biggest play was an 19-yard completion between quarterback Charles McCullum and receiver Jerron McGaw on a third-and-8 from the Outlaws' 6-yard line.
Billings gained 11 more yards on a pass to Garry Brown and a run by DNerius Antoine before time expired.
McCullum also fired scoring passes to Tyron Laughinghouse (8 yards) and Brown (3 yards) in the second half.
The pass to Brown made it a 48-34 spread with 3:16 to play.
The Outlaws will be in Gillette, Wyoming, next Saturday for a 7:05 p.m. game against the Wyoming Mustangs.
