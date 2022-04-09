BILLINGS — The home opener.
In their inaugural season.
For the Billings Outlaws, it’s the biggest stage they’ve played on yet this year.
Billings (0-1) will be hosting the Salina Liberty (2-0) on Sunday in a Champions Indoor Football contest at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark at 5 p.m.
The Outlaws did win a preseason exhibition against the Lone Star Pitbulls of Texas, 64-20, on March 24 at the Metra. In their first game of the regular season on April 2, Billings fell 57-44 at Sioux City, Iowa, in a game where the Bandits returned an onside kick for a touchdown in the closing minute.
“We are excited. It will be a good opportunity for us,” said Billings coach Brian Schmidt of the home opener.
While the Outlaws would have liked to have been 1-0 going into this game, the team still has championship aspirations explained Schmidt.
“It is a long season. It is never about how you start, it is about how you finish,” said Schmidt. “Our goal every week is to get better than you were the week before. That is obviously our goal is to get better than we were last week.”
The Liberty are coached by Heron O’Neal, who has experience coaching indoor football in Billings.
O’Neal coached the previous incarnation of the Outlaws. Prior to the current Outlaws team, there was a former indoor team that played in Billings that was nicknamed the Outlaws that ceased operations after the 2010 season.
According to Gazette archives, O’Neal coached the Outlaws to a 67-17 record in five seasons from 2006-10. O’Neal’s Outlaws teams won three league titles.
However, O’Neal will not be guiding Salina on Sunday as he’s been suspended by the CIF.
During pre-game warm-ups when Salina hosted the Omaha Beef on March 26, there was a scuffle between the two teams.
As a result, the CIF suspended O’Neal, and Omaha head coach Marvin Jones for two league games. Liberty chief operating officer Francis Flax said three Salina starters were also suspended for two league games, so the Liberty will be missing those players Sunday.
Three assistant coaches — Jorge Martinez, Carlos Cavanaugh, and Dylan Mendicina — will be guiding the Liberty.
O’Neal’s family lives in Billings, where he resides in the offseason. He will return to coaching the Liberty on April 30 against Rapid City in Salina.
“I was very much looking forward to coming to the game and looking forward to seeing my wife and kids,” O’Neal said. “I was very much looking forward to being there with the fans of the Billings Outlaws that helped us win three national championships.”
Salina was the CIF runner-up last season, losing to Omaha 40-39 in Champions Bowl VI. The Liberty were also the league's runners-up in 2019. According to his bio on the Salina team website, this is O’Neal’s fifth season as coach of the Liberty.
The Liberty won a non-league contest, 50-18, against the Queen City Asylum last weekend in Salina, Kansas.
“They are pretty good. They are 2-0 and they went undefeated last year until the championship game,” said Schmidt of the Liberty. “They have been a very good team in this league for a long time. We definitely have to put our best selves out there to win the game.”
Last week against Sioux City, Billings quarterback Charles McCullum completed 23 of 31 passes for 219 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Wide receiver Jerron McGaw had eight receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Tyron Laughinghouse hauled in six receptions for 55 yards and three scores.
Wide receiver Nate Simkins of Dillon, who played collegiately at Montana Western, had only one reception last week against Sioux City, but it was a big one. He caught a two-yard scoring pass from McCullum in the second quarter.
Shannon Warren was Billings’ leading rusher with 13 carries for 47 yards.
Billings had a couple missed opportunities, including a fumble at the Sioux City two-yard line in the opening quarter and a dropped touchdown in the first half explained Schmidt.
Overall, Billings tallied 21 first downs to 17 for Sioux City. Billings totaled 290 yards and held Sioux City to 216.
“There were a lot of things offensively that we can take away that we were pretty happy about,” said Schmidt.
Against the Bandits, Thailand Pierce and Jeff Luc each had six tackles to lead Billings. Winston Green chipped in five tackles. Pierce has since been released by Billings and has signed with Wyoming.
“The biggest thing is to get better defensively, to win and get things going,” said Schmidt. “Obviously, we want to win this game.
“We were fine offensively. Defensively, we made some mistakes but that is going back and trying to correct our mistakes and get better.”
