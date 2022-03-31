BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws indoor football team announced the signing of defensive lineman Jeff Luc via a post on the team's website on Wednesday.
Luc, who played college football at Cincinnati, has spent time with the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets according to his profile on pro-football-reference.com .
On May 9, 2015 Luc was signed as a linebacker by the Dolphins and he was cut on Sept. 6, 2015. The Saints later added him to the practice squad in December of 2015 and he was removed from the Saints practice squad the following January. He was then briefly with Cincinnati in 2016 before the Jets signed him to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 18, 2017. He was cut by the Jets on April 27, 2017.
The Outlaws, an expansion first-year team in the Champions Indoor Football league, defeated the Lone Star Pitbulls in an exhibition game 64-20 on March 24 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Outlaws will make their regular-season debut Saturday at Sioux City (Iowa) at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time. The Bandits are 1-0 this season.
Billings' home opener is April 10 against Salina (Kansas) at the Metra at 7:05 p.m.
