BILLINGS — Are you missing March Madness?
Radio station Billings ESPN Radio will air broadcasts of classic NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament games each day they would have been played at this year's event, which was canceled last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The station, which regularly airs national college basketball games and other live sports competitions, thought there was a need after the tournament, known by fans who eagerly await it every spring as March Madness, was scratched, Desert Mountain Broadcasting operations director Jack Seymour said.
The schedule was to start Thursday with the 1979 NCAA men’s basketball championship game, Michigan State vs. Indiana State, at 6 p.m.
The classic games broadcast can be heard on KBLG, which airs at 910 AM and 105.5 FM and espn910.com.
Seymour said it was an easy decision. The thought was to try take listeners’ minds off of the novel coronavirus, if only for a couple hours.
“There is no men’s tournament, no women’s tournament, no nothing,” he said. “We found a line to pick up those games and actually broadcast some sports on a sports station. It’s exciting to do.”
Sports are on hold during a sacred time on the athletics calendar.
Aside from March Madness, other college sports events have been canceled. Major League Baseball put spring training on hold. The National Hockey League and NBA are shut down.
At the local level, high school and Legion Baseball activity have been suspended. All sanctioning bodies made the decisions in an effort to help the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing.
With the classic games on KBLG, the hope is people can be entertained while waiting for the return of live sports, Seymour said.
“Everyone is so focused on coronavirus, and what we can’t do, and there is no sports and there is no this or that,” he said. “Here is a way we can give people a break from that. While the games are being played, they can relive the nostalgia and major matchups and forget about COVID-19 for a little while.”
The schedule of classic NCAA Men’s Tournament games on KBLG through Sunday: Thursday, 6 p.m., 1979 championship game, Michigan State vs. Indiana State; Friday, 6 p.m., 2018, first round, Maryland Baltimore County vs. Virginia; Saturday, 10 a.m., 2008, first round, Davidson vs. Gonzaga, followed by the 2008 championship, Kansas vs. Memphis; Sunday, 10 a.m., 2013 second round, Florida Gulf Coast vs. Georgetown, followed by the 2016 championship, Villanova vs. North Carolina.
