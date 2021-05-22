BILLINGS — Brady Higgs pitched the visiting Bozeman Bucks to a 4-1 win over the Billings Royals Saturday afternoon in the opening game of an American Legion doubleheader at Pirtz Field.
The Royals bounced back in a big way in Game 2 in posting a 10-4 victory.
Higgs pitched a complete game, allowing three hits, no earned runs and striking out seven.
The Bucks took the lead 2-1 in the fifth inning and added two insurance runs in the seventh.
Rhett Hays and Max Matteucci had two hits apiece for Bozeman. Hays knocked in two runs.
Teammate Preston Fliehman doubled.
Kruz Slevira, C.J. Bohn and Max Keller singled for the Royals' three hits.
Royals' starter Reagan Walker struck out six in six innings.
In the second game, Billings pounded 13 hits, with Austin Schaaf and Slevira notching doubles.
Keller had three hits, while Jaeden Jordahl and Gunner Thompson drove in two runs apiece.
Lance Schaaf was the winning pitcher for the Royals with nine strikeouts in six innings.
Hays stroked a double for Bozeman. The Bucks had just three hits.
