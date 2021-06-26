BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets are in the semifinals at the Goldsmith Gallery American Legion baseball tournament after outlasting the Great Falls Chargers 8-7 in 11 innings Saturday night at Dehler Park.
The Scarlets, who will face the Colorado Rogue at 10 a.m. Sunday at Dehler, led 6-1 against Great Falls before the Chargers rallied with five runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Great Falls and Billings combined for 22 hits and nine errors.
Jaden Sanchez batted 3 for 3, doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Scarlets. Nate McDonald chipped in with two hits.
Great Falls was sparked by the two doubles delivered by Kellan Lawhon, who batted 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Teammate Hunter Houck also had three hits.
Jadyn Averill was the winning pitcher in relief for the Scarlets. Starter Spencer Berger went 6.1 innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Earlier in the day at Dehler, the Billings Royals fell out of the championship picture with a 5-2 loss to the Sockeyes of Beaverton, Oregon.
Beaverton scored four runs in the fifth inning to distance itself from the Royals.
Winning pitcher Braedon Munger hit a three-run homer for Beaverton in the fifth. He also struck out 13 Royals in six innings of mound detail.
Josiah Shipley hit a solo homer for the Sockeyes, while teammate Andrew Busche added a double.
Max Keller, Davis Mosier and Reagan Walker had doubles for the Royals.
Mosier finished with three hits and two RBIs.
The Royals will wrap up tournament play on Sunday with a 12:30 p.m. contest at Pirtz Field.
In a late game on Friday night at Dehler, the Scarlets were beaten by the Sheridan, Wyoming, Troopers by a 5-1 score.
Sheridan led 5-0 before Billings pushed home a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Cody Kilpatrick had two hits and plated three runs for the Troopers. Teammate Michael Greer also had two hits.
Max Murphy and Jaiden Turner doubled for the Scarlets. Jaxon Brandt had two hits.
Nate Killian was the winning pitcher for Sheridan. He threw a complete game, allowing six hits and one earned run. He struck out two and walked one.
